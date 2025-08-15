Pope Leo urges Ukraine ceasefire ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska meeting

Pope Leo XIV called for a ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of high-stakes talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin set for Aug. 15, Vatican News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside the gates of the papal summer residence at Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo, the pope urged dialogue over conflict.

"We must always seek a ceasefire. The violence, the many deaths, must stop. Let's see how they can come to an agreement," Leo XIV said on Aug. 13. "Because after all this time, what is the purpose of war? We must always seek dialogue, diplomatic efforts, not violence, not weapons."

Kyiv and its European leaders have repeatedly called for an unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward negotiations, a proposal Moscow has rejected.

The Trump-Putin summit in Alaska is expected to begin between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 15 with a one-on-one meeting in the presence of interpreters, according to officials.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the start of Trump's second term and is part of Washington's effort to help end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Fox Radio on Aug. 14, Trump said Putin will come to their meeting in Alaska ready to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"I believe now he's convinced that he's going to make a deal. He's going to make a deal. I think he's going to," Trump said. "And we're going to find out, I'm going to know very quickly."

While President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed readiness for a three-way meeting, Trump later confirmed the Ukrainian president would not attend the Alaska summit, while Putin has said more groundwork is needed before such a meeting.