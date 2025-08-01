Zelensky urges direct leader-level peace talks as Putin blames 'excessive expectations'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 1 that frustration over stalled efforts to reach peace in Ukraine stems from "excessive expectations" by the parties involved.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump warned on July 29 that tariffs on Russia would take effect within 10 days unless the Kremlin agreed to halt its full-scale invasion.

According to the timeline put forward by Trump, Moscow's "deadline" to end its war will come on Aug. 8.

Trump originally issued a 50-day deadline to Putin on July 14, threatening "severe" tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its close economic partners if Moscow failed to agree to a peace deal. Later, on July 28, Trump said he was no longer willing to wait.

"All disappointments arise from excessive expectations; that is a well-known general rule," said Putin.

"But to reach a peaceful solution, detailed discussions are needed — not in public, but quietly, within the framework of the negotiation process."

The Russian president, who has so far only sent low-level representatives to peace talks in Istanbul, said he views the negotiation process with Ukraine positively, further claiming that Kyiv has responded favorably to Moscow's proposal to establish three separate working groups for online talks.

"It was agreed that we could hold these negotiations without cameras, without any political codswallop — in a calm manner and with a focus on finding compromises. So far, those (talks) have not begun," Putin said.

Putin said Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine remain unchanged. In 2024, Putin demanded the full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the illegally-claimed Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, along with guarantees that Ukraine would not join NATO and would remain a neutral, non-nuclear state.

In response to Putin's comments, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 1 that Ukraine is ready to meet "at the level of leaders at any time," provided Moscow is genuinely seeking to end the war "with dignity."

"We understand who makes the decisions in Russia and who must end this war. The whole world understands this too,” he said, urging a shift from technical-level talks to direct negotiations. Zelensky also voiced support for Trump's efforts to end the war and achieve a lasting peace.

Putin has consistently rejected holding a leader-level meeting with Zelensky.

Following Trump's remarks on July 29, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing that his patience had run out. "He has been patient... and that may have been misinterpreted by some people," Bruce said. "The time for misinterpretation is now over."

Russia has pushed back against the ultimatum. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, accused Trump of driving the U.S. and Russia closer to direct conflict. "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," he wrote on X on July 28.