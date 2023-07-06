Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky argues with Bulgarian president over his opposition to arming Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova July 6, 2023 10:52 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he addresses media representatives during a joint news conference alongside Bulgaria's Prime Minister in Sofia on July 6, 2023. (NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During his July 6 visit to Sofia, President Volodymyr Zelensky argued with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev over his negative stance on arming Ukraine in a televised meeting cited by Politico.

At the meeting, Radev claimed "there was no military solution" to Russia's war in Ukraine and that "more and more weapons will not solve it." Zelensky replied by asking Radev what he would do if faced with Moscow's invasion.

"You would say: Putin, please grab Bulgarian territory? No, you, as a real president, I am sure you would not allow a compromise with your independence," said Zelensky. "It is your right not to support aid to Ukraine. But I would really like you to understand me correctly."

Radev has consistently opposed providing Ukraine with large-scale defense assistance. He has been accused of having a pro-Moscow stance and once called Crimea "Russian" during a 2021 presidential debate.

According to Politico, Zelensky also criticized the Bulgarian president for describing Russia's all-out war against Ukraine as "a conflict." He dismissed Radev's suggestions for a "diplomatic fix," arguing that military aid to Kyiv is a better option than letting "the war come to you."

"Ukraine and NATO should have shared values. It can't be otherwise," Zelensky added, as cited by the media outlet. "You cannot support Russia and support a balancing position because Russia wants to destroy NATO, wants to destroy Europe and the European Union; these are their goals. Do you get me?"

As described by Politico, Radev seemed "flustered" during Zelensky's speech and eventually said he had a proposal but asked TV crews to leave the meeting.

Earlier on July 6, Zelensky arrived in Bulgaria to discuss military support and the NATO summit, among other key topics. The two countries' leaders signed a joint declaration in support of Ukraine's move toward NATO membership.

Unlike Radev, Bulgaria's new pro-European government under Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov openly supports arms supplies to Ukraine. Bulgaria announced its second military aid package for Ukraine on June 27 without specifying its content.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.