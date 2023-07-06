Zelensky arrives in Bulgaria

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria, to discuss military support and the NATO summit, among other key topics, the president's press service announced on July 6.

"I will hold thorough talks with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, meet President Rumen Radev, government officials, parliamentarians, politicians, journalists," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

As the key points of his visit, the president listed "defense support, the NATO summit, security guarantees, and the implementation of the peace formula."

The Bulgarian newspaper 24 Chasa reported on July 4 that Zelensky is scheduled to arrive in Bulgaria at the invitation of its government.

Bulgaria announced its second military aid package for Ukraine on June 27 without specifying its content. On June 15, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Politico that Sofia wanted to join the European Union's initiative to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells.

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has consistently opposed providing Ukraine with large-scale defense assistance. He has been accused of having a pro-Moscow stance and called Crimea "Russian" during a 2021 presidential debate.

After parliament approved arms supplies to Kyiv in December last year, the interim cabinet provided the first package of military aid, but further aid was reportedly blocked by Radev.

However, the new government, which was formed in early June under Prime Minister Mykola Denkov, appears to be taking active steps to help Ukraine repel Russian aggression.