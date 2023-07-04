Bulgarian minister: New military aid package for Ukraine 'taking shape'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria has already begun preparing the new package of military aid for Ukraine, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Glavcom on July 4.

Just like with Sofia's previous military aid packages, the minister did not reveal its exact content.

He has however noted that the previous two shipments were "quite serious." Bulgaria is providing "material means" that do not disrupt the capabilities of the Bulgarian military, Tagarev said in the interview.

According to Tagarev, there are certain weapons that Sofia is unlikely to provide, not only because of Bulgaria's own needs but also due to "already formed negative public sentiments regarding the transfer of specific combat platforms."

Apart from the material aid, the minister also mentioned Bulgaria's willingness to train 60 Ukrainian combat medics every year.

Referencing the previous delays with the Bulgarian aid, the minister said that future supplies should be processed considerably faster than previously, as they will not require consideration by the parliament.

Tagarev mentioned that his positive actions toward Ukraine made him a target of "pro-Russian forces" at home. Russia supposedly activated all its assets in the country, the minister said, specifically naming the far-right Revival Party in connection to the issue.

Bulgaria approved its second package for Ukraine on June 27 without specifying its content. On June 15, Tagarev told Politico that Sofia wishes to join the EU's initiative to supply $2.2 billion worth of artillery shells to Ukraine.