News Feed, LGBTQ+, Ukraine, Polls, Society
Poll: More than 70% of Ukrainians say LGBTQ people should have same rights as any other citizen

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2024 12:08 PM 2 min read
Demonstrators partaking in the Equality March organized by KyivPride NGO for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv on June 16, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
More than 70% of Ukrainians believe that LGBTQ people should have the same rights as other citizens, representing a 3% increase from 2023, according to a poll released by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on June 18.

Support for LGBTQ rights in Ukraine has grown significantly in recent years. A poll conducted by the European Social Survey in 2010 found that only 28% of Ukrainians thought that "gay men and lesbians should be free to live their lives as they wish." The figure was the lowest of all European countries polled aside from Russia.

The new poll by KIIS indicates broader support for LGBTQ rights, particularly among young people. At the same time, the majority of respondents either expressed indifference (47.3%) or negative personal attitudes (32.1%) toward LGBTQ people.

When asked about the possible introduction of civil partnerships, which would afford LGBTQ couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, minus the ability to adopt, 28.7% said they supported the idea, while 35.7% said they would be opposed. Another 25.6% said they did not care.

Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun introduced a draft law in March 2023 to recognize civil partnerships of LGBTQ couples, but the parliament has yet to pass the bill.

A commanding majority (68.3%) of respondents said they felt positively about the participation of LGBTQ soldiers in the defense against Russian military aggression. Only 7.1% said they felt negatively.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the country's Supreme Court declared "the international LGBT social movement" to be "an extremist organization" in November 2023 and banned all its activities.

Since then, several cases have been recorded of individuals convicted of "extremism" for displaying LGBTQ symbols.

Kyiv held its first pride rally since the beginning of the full-scale war on June 16. The event occurred with strict security measures, and only registered participants were informed of the location.

About 500 participants joined the rally.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
