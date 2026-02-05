'Ukraine cannot be left alone' — Polish prime minister arrives in Kyiv as Russian strikes deepen energy crisis

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 5 for an official visit, as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Poland's government reported on X.

The prime minister's visit comes as Ukraine faces rolling blackouts following repeated Russian strikes on power facilities, prompting Kyiv to declare a state of emergency on Jan. 14.

"At this critical time, Ukraine cannot be left all alone," Tusk said ahead of the visit.

Tusk was met at Kyiv's central railway station by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and is expected to later hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Details of the agenda have not been made public.

"Poland is a leader in supporting Ukraine, including energy assistance," Sybiha said. "We value this solidarity and our strategic partnership. An important visit of a true friend."

Together with Prime Minister of Poland @donaldtusk, we paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders.



Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and gave their lives in this struggle.



Eternal glory to our heroes. We remember each and… pic.twitter.com/Kop4f9mtq7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 5, 2026

Poland has played an important role in helping Ukraine weather Russia's campaign against civilian infrastructure. A volunteer fundraising platform in Poland has raised more than 9.7 million zloty (about $2.7 million) to purchase generators for Kyiv as conditions worsen.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has been among Ukraine's strongest backers, providing military aid, hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees, and expanding its own defense spending to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Tusk has also argued for greater European responsibility in supporting Kyiv, while signaling concern about the marginalization of European partners in U.S.-led diplomacy.

His visit coincided with the second day of U.S., Russia, and Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi.