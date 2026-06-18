Poland pushes for permanent US base as Pentagon reassesses European posture

The United States has responded positively to Poland's proposal to host a permanent U.S. military base, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said June 18 after meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Brussels.

No final decision has been made, Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters following the talks, adding that discussions are ongoing.

"I had the opportunity to speak today with the Secretary of Defense. We discussed collective defense and cooperation," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"The U.S. responded positively to Poland's proposal to establish a permanent U.S. military base in Poland."

Writing on social media later that day, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that "Poland is a model ally for Americans and they will prioritize engagement with Poland."

Poland currently hosts U.S. forces on a rotational basis and has long sought a larger and more permanent American military presence as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

Warsaw has intensified those efforts since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, arguing that a stronger NATO presence is needed to deter potential Russian aggression.

Kosiniak-Kamysz's comments came as Hegseth announced a review of U.S. troop deployments across Europe, part of a broader assessment of America's military posture on the continent. Hegseth also warned that Washington could withhold NATO funding if member states fail to meet their defense spending commitments, criticizing what he described as "free-riding" allies.

The Pentagon has been evaluating the future of U.S. forces in Europe for several months, while NATO members continue to focus on reinforcing the alliance's eastern flank amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The review has fueled concerns among some European allies about Washington's long-term commitment to the continent's security. A recent survey found that most Europeans no longer view the United States as a reliable ally under President Donald Trump, underscoring growing calls for Europe to strengthen its own defense capabilities.