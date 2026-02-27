KI logo
Business

Philip Morris suffered $16 million in damages after Russian strike on Kharkiv factory

2 min read
Avatar
by Dominic Culverwell
Philip Morris suffered $16 million in damages after Russian strike on Kharkiv factory
Emergency services at the scene of the strike on Philip Morris Ukraine's warehouse in Kharkiv on Jan. 30, 2025. (Kharkiv Emergency Services/ Telegram)

Tobacco giant Philip Morris calculated at least $16 million in damages after a Russian strike last month tore apart a warehouse in Kharkiv and damaged a raw materials warehouse, Serhii Kalnoochenko, the CFO of the company’s Ukrainian branch, told Forbes Ukraine on Feb. 27.

Flames burned through 5,000 square meters of the factory, and nearly a month after the Jan. 30 attack, the company is still assessing the full extent of the damage. Preliminary estimates account for both the factory buildings and raw materials inside.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack. The factory halted operations in 2022, and only security personnel were on site when the fire broke out and took refuge in a shelter during the attack, according to Kalnoochenko.

While the assets were insured, Kalnoochenko said no insurance company covers war-related risks in Kharkiv and the surrounding region. The company is exploring international compensation mechanisms to offset the losses, though Kalnoochenko did not specify which ones.

War risk insurance remains extremely limited in Ukraine, leaving many to recover on their own after attacks. In November, Ukraine’s government approved a partial compensation mechanism last November of up to Hr 10 million ($232,000).

Become a member – go ad‑free

For now, Philip Morris has said it will only consider rebuilding the damaged warehouses once the situation stabilizes. Since the factory lies just 40 kilometers from Russian positions, the risks are very high. It does not plan to close or sell the facility.

Although the company has been hit three times, including last month’s attack, it continues to operate in Ukraine. In 2024, the company launched a $30 million new production facility in Lviv Oblast and has spent $1 million in expanding logistics and developing warehouses since 2022.

The company’s Kharkiv facility once produced 20 billion cigarettes per year. Products were both for the domestic and international market, including Japan, Israel, Georgia, Egypt, and the EU.

read also

Russia hits American sweets factory with missile in northeastern Ukraine
The factory, located in Trostianets in Sumy Oblast, was struck by a missile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said. The plant has operated since the 1990s, and produces a range of well-known products, including Oreo and Milka.
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
UkraineRussiaInvestment in UkraineRussian attackKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 27
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Friday, February 27
Ukraine secures $8.1 billion IMF lifeline as funding gaps loom

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko welcomed the IMF decision, saying that, "It is very important for us that in the fifth year of full-scale war, amidst systematic attacks on the energy sector, Ukraine has guaranteed international financial support from partners and resources for the stable functioning of the state."

Show More

Editors' Picks