Overnight Russian attacks on Dnipro and Kharkiv injure at least 20

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian overnight attacks on March 10 struck the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv, leaving at least 20 people injured as emergency crews continue assessing the damage.

In Dnipro, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said that 10 people were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy. Mayor Borys Filatov said that there was damage to numerous buildings.

“As a result of another Russian attack, at least eight multi-story buildings were damaged. Several hundred windows were shattered in the buildings," Filatov wrote.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth largest city with a pre-war population of 968,000, continues to suffer from regular Russian missile and drone attacks due to its proximity to Ukraine's front-line regions, lying about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the nearest active fighting.

In Kharkiv, Russian drones targeted the Industrialnyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts, injuring around 10 people, including a teenage girl.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the Shahed drone attack damaged residential buildings and outbuildings in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Authorities said the full extent of casualties and damage was still being clarified as rescue operations and damage assessments continued through the morning.

The overnight strikes come just days after Russian forces hit a five-story residential building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile on March 7, killing 11 people — including two children — and injuring at least 15 others.