Over 227,600 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 227,680 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

Since the media outlets' last update in early June, the names of 2,661 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

The confirmed death toll now includes over 83,300 volunteers, 25,600 recruited prisoners, and 19,100 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. A total of 7,279 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.

According to the outlets, the date of death is known in 209,300 cases, accounting for 92% of confirmed casualties.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reporting.

While casualty estimates have varied, independent Western assessments have consistently concluded that Russian losses significantly exceed Ukrainian casualties.

At its current rate, President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this year that Russian soldiers upwards of 35,000 losses per month. Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported that more than 83,000 Russian were killed in 2026, as of May 20.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian authorities have refused to release figures on their army's losses. While Zelensky said in February that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

Russian media outlets Mediazona and Meduza also released their own estimates in early May suggesting that 352,000 Russian men between the ages of 18 and 59 have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 — although the number has risen since.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimates that as of June 20, Russia has lost around 1,390,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 22, 2022. The figures do not specify killed or wounded, though the overall consensus is that it includes dead, wounded, missing, and captured.



















