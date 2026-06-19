Polish president strips Zelensky of honorary title over military unit controversy, as Kyiv calls decision 'strategic mistake'

Polish President Karol Nawrocki welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped President Volodymyr Zelensky of the country's honorary Order of the White Eagle title on June 19 following public outcry over Zelensky's decision to name a serving Ukrainian military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

A World War II-era organization that fought for Ukraine's independence, the UPA is remembered in Poland primarily for its role in the massacres of Polish civilians in the Volyn region — one of the most painful chapters in the Ukrainian-Polish history.

Tens of thousands of Poles were killed in what is today western Ukraine, then under Nazi occupation, while thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliatory Polish attacks.

"We must not betray the sacrifices of our ancestors with silence. These are graves that must not be forgotten," Nawrocki said in a video address.

"Poland has repeatedly signaled to the Ukrainian side the particular importance of this issue. We have conveyed our position and our expectation that the consequences of this decision for relations between our countries be reconsidered. Ultimately, the Ukrainian side’s position has not changed," the Polish president added.

That decision has inflamed Polish politics, with Polish officials and public figures, particularly among the country's conservative political figures, widely criticizing the decision. A poll conducted earlier this month found that 52% of Poles say their attitude toward Ukraine and Ukrainians has worsened due to Kyiv renaming the military unit.

While Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has not immediately commented on the Polish president's decision, he has previously called for both sides to engage in an open dialogue and not to allow Moscow to benefit from a Polish-Ukrainian rift.

Kyiv fires back as tempers flare

The revocation prompted swift condemnation from Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials sharply criticizing Nawrocki amid a renewed diplomatic rift between the two neighbours, whose relations have repeatedly been strained in recent years over unresolved historical grievances.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the decision a "strategic mistake... from which only Moscow benefits."

"We regret that emotions have prevailed in Warsaw and have pushed Polish politicians to take unjustified, impulsive, and disrespectful steps not only toward President Zelensky, but primarily toward the Ukrainian state," Sybiha continued.

In light of the revocation of Zelensky's title, Sybiha said he is refusing the Commander’s Cross Order of Merit award previously conferred onto him in 2022 by former Polish President Andrzej Duda.

As the diplomatic spat between Poland and Ukraine intensifies, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha refuses to hold the Commander’s Cross Order of Merit conveyed onto him by former Polish President Andrzej Duda, seen here. (Andrii Sybiha/Facebook)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously assured Polish partners that the Ukrainian soldiers who requested the title "had absolutely no anti-Polish intent."

"For them, it was about honoring those who, similarly many years ago, fought against imperial Moscow, Bolshevik-communist occupation, and repression," Sybiha said.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Mykola Kniazhytskyi, the head the Verkhovna Rada's Culture Committee and co-head of the Ukraine-Poland interparliamentary group, decried Nawrocki's decision, writing on social media that the decision "shows President Nawrocki’s attitude toward the entire Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Neither Zelensky nor the Presidential Office have yet too comment on the title's revocation.

A deepening diplomatic rift

As rhetoric in both Warsaw and Kyiv begins to sharpen, questions surrounding the broader diplomatic implications between the two allies continue to grow.

In a thinly veiled threat, Nawrocki warned Kyiv about the importance of maintaining relations positive with Poland, just days after the EU opened the first of six so-called enlargement clusters with Kyiv.

"Ukraine’s path toward European structures also requires a willingness to honestly confront the difficult chapters of its own history. A united Europe was built on the rejection of totalitarianism and the cult of violence. These principles must apply to everyone," Nawrocki said. "For those who do not understand this, there can be no place in the European Union, and Poland will certainly not allow it."

Warsaw has previously issued objections Ukraine's advancing progress toward the European Union, with fears about Ukraine’s powerful farming and trucking industries persisting. The EU's Enlargement Chief Marta Kos said on June 8 that the issue had "been solved at the working level."

Nawrocki has previously expressed his own skepticism about Ukraine's fast-tracked accession into the EU amid the ongoing war, telling reporters in September 2025 "discussion should be postponed."

Despite previous resistance, all 27 EU member states formally agreed on June 15 to open the first accession negotiation cluster with Ukraine and Moldova.

Poland has been a close ally of Kyiv since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, providing a key logistical route for military aid flowing to Ukraine and currently hosting close to 1 million Ukrainian refugees.

Despite the latest controversy, Nawrocki said that "nothing has changed" in regards to Warsaw's continued support of Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We have supported and continue to support Ukraine because we know that Russian aggression poses a threat to the security of Poland and all of Europe," he said. "Russia is the aggressor, and Putin is a criminal who bears responsibility for unleashing a war that has brought Europe its biggest armed conflict since the end of World War II."

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