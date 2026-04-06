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Over 10,000 left without power in Chernihiv Oblast following Russian strike

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Over 10,000 left without power in Chernihiv Oblast following Russian strike
Illustrative image: The local residents of Chernihiv are charging their electronic devices at one of the deployed Points of Invincibility during a blackout. Chernihiv, Ukraine. October 10, 2025 (Maksym Kishka/ The Kyiv Independent)

Over 10,000 subscribers in northern Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast were left without power overnight on April 6 following a Russian attack on energy infrastructure in the region.

An energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the oblast was damaged, and "(m)ore than 10,000 subscribers in the same district were left without power," a statement by local energy company Chernihivoblenerho read.

Russia regularly strikes energy infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians across the country in the dark. Rolling blackouts are a regular occurrence amid constant Russian attacks.

In the midst of record-breaking cold temperatures over the winter, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite the dire humanitarian situation.

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Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In January, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a state of emergency in the energy sector, with particular attention on Kyiv, following Russian attacks that left residents without power, heating, or water in subzero temperatures.

Around 70% of Kyiv was left without power on Jan. 13 following Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital.

Sumy was left without power following Russian attacks on the northeastern city late on Dec. 8, and a Russian attack on Odesa Dec. 12 damaged infrastructure, leaving parts of the coastal city without electricity and water.

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The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
UkraineChernihiv OblastBlackoutBlackoutsRussian attack
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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