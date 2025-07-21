One killed, 40 injured in Russia's attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person was killed and 40 others were injured across Ukraine as Russian forces carried out attacks targeting multiple regions, local authorities reported on July 21.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 450 aerial threats overnight, including 426 Shahed-type drones and various types of missiles, including Kinzhals, Kalibrs, and Kh-101s. Air defenses downed or disrupted 224 targets, including 200 Shahed-type drones. Additionally, 203 drone decoys reportedly failed to reach their targets.

In Kyiv, one person was killed and seven injured, including a child, after a massive overnight attack on the capital. Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said strikes hit six districts.

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, four people, including a child, were injured, according to the State Emergency Service. Fires broke out in houses and garages in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomyia districts.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, governor Serhii Lysak said two people were injured during strikes on Nikopol, Pokrovska, and Marhanetska communities. Fires damaged residential buildings, cars, and grain fields. In Synelnykove district, infrastructure and farmland were also hit. In Pavlohrad district, a missile strike caused a fire that has since been extinguished.

In Kharkiv Oblast, seven people were injured following attacks on Kharkiv and ten other locations, governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The region was hit with drones, missiles, and glide bombs. Damagewas caused to residential buildings, transport infrastructure, and energy facilities. In Kharkiv alone, a residential building, tram lines, and administrative structures were affected.

In Kherson Oblast, two civilians were injured in attacks on more than 40 settlements, according to governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Strikes damaged high-rise and houses, a water tower, cell tower, and various vehicles and outbuildings.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported ten injuries across Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts. In total, 22 settlements were shelled. Damages was caused to dozens of houses, vehicles, and power lines. Over 300 people were evacuated, including one child.

In Sumy Oblast, four civilians, including a child, were wounded by drone strikes in Sumy, according to the regional military administration. Russian forces launched 90 attacks on 38 settlements, damaging houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure. Air-dropped explosives and guided bombs were used extensively.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said three people were injured in Vasylivka district. Russian forces launched 579 strikes, including airstrikes and drone attacks, hitting 12 communities. Damage was reported to residential buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles. One more person was injured early on July 21 by a Russian drone strike.