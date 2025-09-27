Oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvashia Republic shut down after drone attack

Operations at an oil pumping station in Russia's Chuvash Republic have been suspended after it was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack, Russian governor Oleg Nikolaev said on Sept. 27.

According to Nikolaev, the station, which is located near the village of Konar in the region's Tsivilsky district, sustained minor damage. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify these claims.

Ukraine has routinely carried out attacks on Russian refineries, oil depots, and defense industry facilities to disrupt Moscow's ability to sustain its full-scale invasion.

According to the Financial Times, 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries have been struck by Ukrainian drones since August 2025. The disruptions have limited Russia's refining capacity by over 1 million barrels per day, the research group Energy Aspects told FT, dropping exports to below pre-war levels.