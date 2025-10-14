Hi, this is Jared Goyette reporting from Kyiv on day 1,329 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

U.S. defense company Oshkosh Defense on Oct. 13 revealed a new mobile, ground-based missile launcher capable of carrying Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Tomahawks are currently at the center of geo-political discussions as U.S. President Donald Trump mulls sending them to Ukraine in order to pressure Russia to the negotiating table.

But one potential issue has been hovering over the debate — usually launched from specially-adapted ships or strategic bombers, how would Ukraine launch Tomahawks?

The Extreme Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicle (X-MAV) could solve that problem — according to Oshkosh, the X-MAV launcher was designed to operate autonomously and transport heavy weapons over long distances.

It was presented at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) exhibition which runs from 13-15 Oct. in Washington, D.C., and was demonstrated in a configuration with four Tomahawk cruise missiles.

'Surprising' drop in military aid to Ukraine in recent months, report says



Last updated: 7:01 a.m. Kyiv time

Military aid to Ukraine has fallen dramatically in recent months, a report by the Kiel Institute published on Oct. 14 has found.

Military aid to Ukraine fell in the months of July and August despite the introduction of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which allows Ukraine's European NATO allies to purchase weapons for Kyiv from the U.S.

The first delivery of military equipment under the PURL program arrived in Ukraine a month prior, Suspilne reported on Sept. 18, citing an unnamed NATO official.

(T)he decline in military aid in July and August is surprising. Despite the NATO PURL initiative, Europe is scaling back its overall military support. What will be crucial now is how the figures evolve in the autumn," Christoph Trebesch, head of the Ukraine Support Tracker and Research Director at the Kiel Institute, said.

Hospital damaged in Russian strike on Kharkiv, 6 people injured

Last updated: 10:47 a.m. Kyiv time

Russia attacked Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs on Oct 13, damaging a hospital and injuring at least six people, local authorities reported.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russia launched an air strike on the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv at around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 13.

As a result of the strike, a hospital was damaged injuring six patients, Kharkiv Oblast Police reported.

At least 3 people killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine over the past day

At least three people have been killed and 17 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 14.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 69 out of 96 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Twenty-seven drone strikes were recorded at seven locations, with drone fragments striking another location, according to the report.

The worst attack occurred in Kharkiv, where local authorities reported that Russian forces destroyed a utility building at a hospital in a glide bomb attack. Six patients were injured, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Police. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram that 57 patients had to be moved to a different facility.

Terekhov, in an interview with Suspilne, added that transmission lines were also hit, leaving nearly 30,000 residents without power.

In Kherson Oblast, eight civilians were injured in Russia attacks, which damaged 11 apartment buildings, 24 houses, a school, a store and a botanical garden, as well as civilian vehicles, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russians also attacked a convoy of trucks carrying aid from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Kherson Oblast — the four trucks were white and clearly marked, according to Prokudin. He wrote that one truck was destroyed, another badly damaged, and the remaining two managed to escape.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured after strikes on a warehouse ignited a large fire, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked villages and towns 30 times, killing two people in Kostiantynivka and injuring one in Lyman, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.



In Chernihiv Oblast, a 29-year-old resident was killed in Semenivka when a Russian FPV drone struck a local store. The attack also injured a 71-year-old woman, who is now in stable condition, according to a Telegram post by Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,125,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022



Russia has lost around 1,125,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 14.

In the past day, Russia lost five tanks (for a total of 11,256 since the start of the full-scale invasion), 29 artillery systems (33,628 total), 145 vehicles and fuel tanks (64,188 total), and 390 tactical drones (69,632 total).

The rest of the loss statistics remained the same as the previous day: 1,520 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.