Thursday, November 27, 2025
War

Occupation authorities to send 400 Ukrainian children to Russia for mandatory 'exchange' program

2 min read
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Occupation authorities to send 400 Ukrainian children to Russia for mandatory 'exchange' program
Illustrative Image: Children stand holding Russian flags in the children's center Artek, run by the Russian government in occupied Crimea, Ukraine, in February 2023. (Artek's Press Center)

Approximately 400 Ukrainian children will be sent to Russia from occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast for a mandatory "exchange" program by year's end, the Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported on Nov. 27.

"The CNR analysts note that such trips take place in conditions of a complete lack of transparency and control mechanisms. Parents have no opportunity to influence the organization of such exchanges," the report reads.

The Ukrainian children will be sent to Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast for what Russian officials claim is an "interregional exchange" consisting of educational and sports activities.

"However, behind the facade of tourist rhetoric, another meaning is hidden — the systematic and controlled movement of Ukrainian children deep into the territory of the Russian Federation," the CNR reports.

Article image
Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Moscow has forcibly abducted Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia, in violation of international law and prompting arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Over 500 schools in Ukraine's occupied territories have been fully integrated into the Russian education system with mandatory propaganda classes.

In an October interview, Lvova-Belova described how she "took in" a 15-year-old boy named Filip from Mariupol, the city Russia demolished and occupied early in the war.

She admitted that the abducted child "did not want to go to Russia" and said that he was "annoyed by Moscow and Russia," but she managed to re-educate him.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

