KI logo
Politics

NGOs urge Ukrainian government to drop peace deal referendum idea

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
NGOs urge Ukrainian government to drop peace deal referendum idea
A man looks at his ballot in a polling booth at the polling station in Lviv, Ukraine, on on May 25, 2014. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images)

Around 50 Ukrainian civil society groups have called on the authorities to abandon the idea of approving a potential peace deal through a referendum, according to a statement published by Ukrainian media watchdog Detector Media on Feb. 23.

The idea of holding a referendum has been raised as the U.S. urges Ukraine to pursue a peace deal with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December that any territorial concessions to end Russia's all-out war, mentioned in a U.S.-backed peace plan, should be decided by the Ukrainian people, potentially through a referendum.

Under martial law, elections and referendums are prohibited. Zelensky tasked lawmakers with drafting legislative proposals to allow changes to the election law during martial law.

According to the president, a referendum wouldn't be needed if the peace deal preserves the current frontlines. But if it calls for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donbas region, a referendum would be necessary, he said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

So far, the territorial issue has seen no progress in the ongoing peace talks.

"The attempt to impose the legitimization of peace agreements on Ukrainians through a referendum is unlawful and unacceptable, contradicts Ukraine's Constitution and laws, and threatens the national interests of our state," the NGOs' statement read.

NGOs warn of potential Russian interference in such a referendum, adding that Ukraine's Constitution and laws don't require a referendum for international treaties, except when parliament approves a treaty that includes territorial changes.

"We can't allow Ukraine's president or those authorized by him to conclude an agreement that would threaten the territorial integrity of our state and involve the surrender of part of its sovereign territory," the address says.

Become a member – go ad‑free

It urged Zelensky and parliament to avoid any attempts to initiate a referendum that violates the Ukrainian Constitution, stating that "such actions would be explicitly illegal and could have unpredictable distructive consequences."

A mid-January poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that around 55% of Ukrainians support holding a referendum on a potential peace deal, while 32% oppose the idea.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the potential referendum on the peace deal should take place before it is signed by Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and European countries. If the referendum takes place later, the people's decision would hold more weight than the president's signature, he said.

Ukraine would need 60 days to hold a referendum, with the key condition being Russia's commitment to an actual ceasefire.

"If there is no security, the legitimacy (of the referendum) is also in question," Zelensky added.

read also

Exclusive: Mounting concern in Brussels over Ukraine’s reform backslide
As Ukraine pushes for a fast-tracked entry to the EU, senior European officials say they are worried about progress on key reforms needed to secure the country’s European aspirations. Ukraine failed to complete 11 reforms in the last three months of 2025 required to unlock European funds, according to RRR4U, a consortium of Ukrainian think tanks, and is on track to miss more reforms in the first three months of 2026 — putting a total of five billion euros ($5.8 billion) of EU funding at risk.
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
Ukraine
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 23
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

'Mr Nobody Against Putin' wins BAFTA award for best documentary.

The documentary has received wide acclaim for the fact that it shows how the war against Ukraine is not just "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war" but a war sustained by both a climate of fear and open support among the populace within Russia.

Show More

Editors' Picks