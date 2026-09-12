Next Ukraine-US-Russia peace talks may take place in October, Budanov says

A new round of trilateral peace negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could take place in October, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov said on Sept. 12.

"We are preparing. For October," Budanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting in Kyiv, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Budanov confirmed that preparations concerned a trilateral format but declined to comment on a possible venue.

The statement follows a renewed U.S. diplomatic push to restart negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sept. 9 that recent talks held by U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Kyiv and Moscow had been substantive, expressing hope that they could help pave the way for another round of negotiations.

Witkoff and Kushner met President Volodymyr Zelensky and European partners in Kyiv on Sept. 6. A day earlier, the envoys held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Following the Kyiv meeting, Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to return to trilateral negotiations with the United States and Russia aimed at ending the war. He also announced that the sides had agreed to hold a separate follow-up meeting involving representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and European countries.