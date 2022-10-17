Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: Russia already in climate of defeat and hopelessness

October 15, 2022 1:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that an atmosphere of defeat and hopelessness in Russia is already apparent: "Look at how worried the enemy is. Listen to what and how they ask the leader of these terrorists when he comes out to people, to journalists." 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke to journalists at a summit in Kazakhstan on Oct. 14. 

