Zelensky: Russia already in climate of defeat and hopelessness
October 15, 2022 1:09 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that an atmosphere of defeat and hopelessness in Russia is already apparent: "Look at how worried the enemy is. Listen to what and how they ask the leader of these terrorists when he comes out to people, to journalists."
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke to journalists at a summit in Kazakhstan on Oct. 14.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.