Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, December 25, 2022

UN: At least 6,826 civilians killed by Russia's war against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 2:53 am
Share

According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia's war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,826 civilians and injured at least 10,769 from Feb. 24 through Dec. 19. 

The agency said the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.

Per Ukraine's Interior Ministry estimates, Russia's war has killed over 9,000 civilians, including more than 400 children.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK