Interior Ministry: Russia has killed over 9,400 civilians since start of full-scale war
December 5, 2022 12:06 am
First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Dec. 4 that 451 children are among those killed in Russia’s full-scale war. An additional 6,800 civilians have been wounded.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.