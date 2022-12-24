Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Interior Ministry: Russia has killed over 9,400 civilians since start of full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 5, 2022 12:06 am
First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Dec. 4 that 451 children are among those killed in Russia’s full-scale war. An additional 6,800 civilians have been wounded.

