Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast
March 5, 2023 1:37 am
Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast on March 4, according to the Sumy Oblast military administration.
Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, and Yunakivka.
The attack on Bilopillia damaged the community’s cultural center and several power lines.
According to officials, 117 strikes were recorded.
No casualties were reported.
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief