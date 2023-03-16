Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast on March 4, according to the Sumy Oblast military administration.

Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, and Yunakivka.

The attack on Bilopillia damaged the community’s cultural center and several power lines.

According to officials, 117 strikes were recorded.

No casualties were reported.

