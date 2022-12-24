Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Prosecutor General's Office: Bodies of 3 civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops discovered in Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 5:57 pm
The bodies of three civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops with traces of torture were discovered in the liberated settlement of Novopetrivka in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 8.

The men, aged 39, 42, and 55, were reportedly killed when the region was still under Russian occupation, according to the investigators.

The entirety of Mykolaiv Oblast had been liberated by Ukrainian forces, except for the Kinburn spit on the east bank of the Dnipro River, by Nov. 11.

The bodies of killed civilians and torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements in areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.

In late October, Ukraine's Reintegration Ministry reported that around 1,000 bodies — both of military personnel and civilians, including children— had been exhumed in recently liberated settlements. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

