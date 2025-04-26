The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Business, Restaurants
Edit post

McDonald's applies to register trademark in Russia

by Abbey Fenbert April 27, 2025 1:57 AM 2 min read
Visitors look at closed McDonald's and KFC restaurants at the Aviapark mall, May, 24, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. (Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. fast food giant McDonald's has submitted an application to the government agency Rospatent to register its trademark in Russia, the Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti reported on April 26.

McDonald's closed its restaurants and left the Russian market entirely in 2022, following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russian media, McDonald's submitted the application in December 2024, and Rospatent has now accepted it for consideration.

The registration is not a sign that the company intends to re-enter Russia, McDonald's said in a statement to the Ukrainian outlet Economic Pravda.

"We are doing this to protect our brand and prevent third-party businesses or individuals, particularly in Russia, from using our trademarks to their advantage," the company said.

Other major U.S. corporations have made similar moves. In summer 2024, Coca-Cola and Starbucks applied to re-register their trademarks in Russia, saying it was a necessary step to preserve intellectual property rights.

In the wake of the 2022 invasion, McDonald's shut down its 847 restaurants in Russia, taking a financial hit of $55 million per month before exiting the Russian market. Western businesses have left Russia in droves amid the full-scale war, though some major firms still maintain their operations in the country.

McDonald's continues to operate 109 restaurants across Ukraine.

Russia attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Plant in February, damaging confinement. Can it be fully restored?
The confinement over the fourth nuclear reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has not been functioning properly as a protective shield for almost three months. On Feb. 14, on the day of the Munich Security Conference, a Russian drone hit the structure over the nuclear facility, creating a 15-meter
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.