McDonald's applies to register trademark in Russia

The U.S. fast food giant McDonald's has submitted an application to the government agency Rospatent to register its trademark in Russia, the Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti reported on April 26.

McDonald's closed its restaurants and left the Russian market entirely in 2022, following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russian media, McDonald's submitted the application in December 2024, and Rospatent has now accepted it for consideration.

The registration is not a sign that the company intends to re-enter Russia, McDonald's said in a statement to the Ukrainian outlet Economic Pravda.

"We are doing this to protect our brand and prevent third-party businesses or individuals, particularly in Russia, from using our trademarks to their advantage," the company said.

Other major U.S. corporations have made similar moves. In summer 2024, Coca-Cola and Starbucks applied to re-register their trademarks in Russia, saying it was a necessary step to preserve intellectual property rights.

In the wake of the 2022 invasion, McDonald's shut down its 847 restaurants in Russia, taking a financial hit of $55 million per month before exiting the Russian market. Western businesses have left Russia in droves amid the full-scale war, though some major firms still maintain their operations in the country.

McDonald's continues to operate 109 restaurants across Ukraine.