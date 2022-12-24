Politico: US might shift air defense systems from Middle East to Ukraine

The U.S. is working with some Middle Eastern countries to move a number of their air defense systems to Ukraine, the CEO of Raytheon Technologies Greg Hayes said in an interview with Politico. The goal is to send NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems) to Ukraine in the next three to six months, according to Hayes. The U.S. would then replenish those countries' stock with new NASAMS over the next 24 months.

"It takes two years to build NASAMS because of the lead time required to buy electronic components and rocket motors," Hayes told Politico.

The Biden administration would have to approve the arrangement to transfer the air defense systems to Ukraine.