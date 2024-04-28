Skip to content
Military intelligence: 2 locomotives destroyed in Russia

by Alexander Khrebet and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2024 11:01 PM 1 min read
People look at a wrecked Ukrainian railroad car displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Oleksii Chumachenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Two diesel locomotives have been destroyed in Russia over the past few days, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on April 28.

A diesel locomotive was set on fire in Orenburg, 1,100 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border, by "unknown persons" on April 28, according to HUR.

Another diesel locomotive was destroyed in a fire in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz overnight on April 26.

While Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the locomotives' destruction, HUR commented in a Telegram post that destroying Russian locomotives reduces their logistical capabilities.

No further information was provided.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the fires.

Authors: Alexander Khrebet, The Kyiv Independent news desk
