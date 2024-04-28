Military intelligence: 2 locomotives destroyed in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two diesel locomotives have been destroyed in Russia over the past few days, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on April 28.

A diesel locomotive was set on fire in Orenburg, 1,100 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border, by "unknown persons" on April 28, according to HUR.

Another diesel locomotive was destroyed in a fire in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz overnight on April 26.

While Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the locomotives' destruction, HUR commented in a Telegram post that destroying Russian locomotives reduces their logistical capabilities.

No further information was provided.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the fires.