News Feed, Latvia, Energy infrastructure, War, Russian attacks, Energy, Ukraine
Latvia donates energy equipment to Ukraine after Russian attacks on infrastructure

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2024 8:49 AM 2 min read
Flag of Latvia (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian state-owned company Latvenergo provided Ukraine with equipment to restore the energy system after Russian attacks, the Delfi media outlet reported on April 28.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

Russia struck the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant on April 11 in Kyiv Oblast, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Centrenergo, Ukraine's state energy company, later announced that the Russian attack against this plant led to the destruction of 100% of the company's generation capacity, as on March 22, Russia also destroyed the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast.

Next to a high-voltage transformer previously used at the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine also reportedly received 60 metric tons of transformer oil and an air compressor.

"With the delivery of high-voltage transformer, oil, and compressor, the Ukrainians will receive help at the household level, as well as for water and heat supply to hospitals, schools, and other facilities," said Arnis Kurgs, the chief administrative officer of Latvenergo.

The European Union covered the costs of transportation of aid that the Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped to deliver, Delfi wrote.

Latvia has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war. The country's prime minister, Evika Silina, said that Riga's military aid for Kyiv amounted to 392 million euros (around $420 million).

DTEK: Russia has attacked Ukraine’s thermal power plants nearly 180 times
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:44 AM

Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament. Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including “No to the Russian law.”
1:32 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.