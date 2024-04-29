Latvia donates energy equipment to Ukraine after Russian attacks on infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian state-owned company Latvenergo provided Ukraine with equipment to restore the energy system after Russian attacks, the Delfi media outlet reported on April 28.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

Russia struck the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant on April 11 in Kyiv Oblast, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Centrenergo, Ukraine's state energy company, later announced that the Russian attack against this plant led to the destruction of 100% of the company's generation capacity, as on March 22, Russia also destroyed the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast.

Next to a high-voltage transformer previously used at the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine also reportedly received 60 metric tons of transformer oil and an air compressor.

"With the delivery of high-voltage transformer, oil, and compressor, the Ukrainians will receive help at the household level, as well as for water and heat supply to hospitals, schools, and other facilities," said Arnis Kurgs, the chief administrative officer of Latvenergo.

The European Union covered the costs of transportation of aid that the Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service helped to deliver, Delfi wrote.

Latvia has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war. The country's prime minister, Evika Silina, said that Riga's military aid for Kyiv amounted to 392 million euros (around $420 million).