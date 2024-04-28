Skip to content
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Border communities, Russia-Ukraine border, Civilian casualties, Russian attack
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran April 28, 2024
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on April 8. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked 10 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 27, causing 112 explosions throughout the day, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Mykolaiv, and Hlukhiv were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with various weapons, including mines, artillery, mortar, and grenade launchers. At least 16 mines were dropped on the community of Krasnopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Nova Sloboda, with a population of about 1,500 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 31 explosions reported in the area. The town is located a mere ten kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

An attack on Sumy Oblast earlier this week killed two people and injured five others. Several residential homes were also reportedly damaged.

Author: Rachel Amran
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.