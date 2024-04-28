Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 27, causing 112 explosions throughout the day, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Mykolaiv, and Hlukhiv were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with various weapons, including mines, artillery, mortar, and grenade launchers. At least 16 mines were dropped on the community of Krasnopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Nova Sloboda, with a population of about 1,500 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 31 explosions reported in the area. The town is located a mere ten kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

An attack on Sumy Oblast earlier this week killed two people and injured five others. Several residential homes were also reportedly damaged.