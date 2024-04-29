General Staff: Russia has lost 467,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 467,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 29.

This number includes 1,320 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,285 tanks, 14,007 armored fighting vehicles, 16,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,985 artillery systems, 1,051 multiple launch rocket systems, 778 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,528 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.