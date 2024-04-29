Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 467,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2024 8:04 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 467,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 29.

This number includes 1,320 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,285 tanks, 14,007 armored fighting vehicles, 16,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,985 artillery systems, 1,051 multiple launch rocket systems, 778 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,528 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces retreat from 3 villages as Russia gains foothold on eastern front
Key developments on April 27-28: * Syrskyi: Ukrainian forces retreat from 3 villages in Donetsk Oblast * Military: Russia gains foothold in Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast * Politico: Zelensky told Johnson Ukraine could only hold on until ‘March or April’ without US aid * Ukraine strikes oil refin…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:44 AM

Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament. Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including “No to the Russian law.”
1:32 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.