Opposition rally held in Tbilisi denouncing 'foreign agents' law.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

On April 28 in Tbilisi, Georgia, an opposition rally opposing the foreign agents law occurred, starting from Republic Square and culminating at the Parliament.

The legislation mandates that organizations receiving foreign funding be designated as 'foreign agents,' subjecting them to heightened scrutiny. Additionally, the bill grants authorities greater powers to monitor communications, including internal discussions, of these organizations.

Participants chanted slogans denouncing the legislation and projecting messages onto the Parliament building, including 'No to the Russian law.'

The Georgian opposition alleges that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, is enacting the law under Russian influence.

Georgian Dream plans to mobilize supporters in favor of the bill on April 29, with the second reading scheduled for April 30. Georgia's parliament passed the bill in its first reading on April 17, but it must be passed on two more readings before it becomes law.

In 2023, a similar bill was retracted following mass protests. EU officials have previously indicated that the enactment of the law would negatively impact Georgia's prospects for EU membership.