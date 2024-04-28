Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast injure 2 civilians

by Kateryna Hodunova April 28, 2024 2:48 PM 1 min read
Russian strike damaged a house in the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 28, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian troops struck the cities of Kupiansk and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 28, injuring two people, local authorities reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified its offensive efforts in the area.

Russia carried out an attack on Kupiansk at 10:50 a.m. local time, reportedly using a Grad multiple rocket launcher, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

The munition hit the house directly, blocking a 36-year-old woman under the rubble. She was released before the emergency services came and was provided with medical care at the scene.

A 52-year-old man got a stomach injury due to the attack. He was hospitalized, the Kharkiv Oblast military administration reported.

Russia also attacked the city of Vovchansk, 90 kilometers north of Kupiansk, on the same morning. The strike happened at 9:50 a.m. local time and damaged two houses. Casualties were not reported.

The day prior, a Russian drone attack injured a 52-year-old truck driver near Vovchansk.

Settlements like Vovchansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

ISW: Russia attempting to create ‘outsized panic’ in Kharkiv, force ‘mass exodus’ of civilians
In the latest attack on Kharkiv, Russian forces struck the city’s television broadcasting tower on April 22, causing the top half of the mast to collapse.
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
