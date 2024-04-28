Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Mobilization, mobilization law, Conscription, Refugees
Edit post

Polish FM: Returning draft-aged men to Ukraine is 'ethically ambiguous'

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2024 8:01 PM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radosław Sikorski during an interview for The Kyiv Independent in Warsaw, Poland, on April 2, 2024. (Tetiana Pavliuk / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Returning men of draft age to Ukraine is "ethically ambiguous" and Ukraine will thus have to "take the in initiative" in the process, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with Polish channel TVN24 on April 27.

The comment came days after Ukraine suspended new applications for consular support and banned sending documents and passports to  Ukrainian men of draft age – 18 to 60 – who reside outside of Ukraine.

With some exceptions, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine during the war while martial law is in effect.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on April 24 that Poland would help Ukraine bring its draft-aged men back following the changes.

Sikorski said Poland will wait for Ukraine to "take the initiative" on how to approach sending Ukrainian men back to Ukraine.

"Although, of course, we understand that Ukraine needs its defenders to defend its homeland," he added.

Sikorski said he is not yet aware of Ukrainian initiatives to bring draft-aged men back to the country after the changes, but noted that "it was going in the same direction" when he visited Kyiv in December 2023.

He said Ukrainian authorities asked during his visit that social benefits at the EU-level not be extended to those who do not have "regulated relations with the (Ukrainian) military." He did not provide further details.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said on April 24 that Vilnius would observe what Warsaw decided to do on the issue.

Germany, on the other hand, will allow Ukrainian refugees to get temporary residency permits and extend expired ones.

Poll: 62% of Ukrainians say they are prepared to fight for country
Ukrainians have the highest readiness to fight for their country among other European countries, at 62% of the population, according to a survey by the Sociological Group Rating conducted in 2023 together with Gallup International and published on April 23.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.