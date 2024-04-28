Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Tysa River, Draft evasion, State Border Guard, Mobilization, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Border Guard: Bodies of 2 men pulled out of Tysa River

by Kateryna Denisova April 28, 2024 2:00 PM 2 min read
Rescue operations on the Tysa River in Ukraine. (Ukraine's State Border Guard Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian border guards found the bodies of two men in the Tysa River in Zakarpattia Oblast on the evening of April 27, the State Border Guard Service reported.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, there have been multiple reports of men attempting to illegally flee Ukraine by swimming the Tysa River, which flows along the border with Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. Men of draft age are banned from leaving the country during martial law, with several exemptions.

Rescue operations concluded on the morning of April 28 when the bodies of two men were pulled out of the Tysa. The victims are being identified.

"Despite the lowering of the water level in the Tysa, it is extremely dangerous to swim across it, especially at night. Sharp stones, roots, tree debris, and the swift and cold stream can pose danger to life and health," the statement read.

A total of 24 people have been found dead in the area after trying to cross the Tysa River, the State Border Guard Service said.

Law enforcement agencies have uncovered as of mid-March nearly 400 criminal networks that help individuals evade military service by aiding them in fleeing abroad, according to State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko.

Ukraine recently updated the legal framework in order to ramp up mobilization in 2024. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the new law on mobilization on April 16, introducing penalties for those dodging the draft.

Another law lowered the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, making men eligible for the draft as soon as they turn 25.

Zelensky: Draft age lowered because younger generation fit, tech-savvy
Ukraine’s military needs younger men not only because they are physically fitter than older men but also because they can master technology used on the battlefield faster, President Volodymyr Zelensky told French YouTuber Hugo Travers in an interview published on April 21.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.