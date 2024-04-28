Polish FM: Trump's stance on Ukraine is 'not as black and white'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine is "not as black and white as some people think," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with Axel Springer media company, published in Politico on April 28.

Trump has said he would not commit to providing Ukraine with defense assistance if he won the 2024 election. Trump's sway over the party has contributed to the six-month deadlock of the $61 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Trump also described Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to launch the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as "genius" and "savvy" in 2022.

Sikorski, in turn, reminded that Trump sent Ukraine anti-tank missiles before the full-scale invasion "when others were not doing it," referring to the Javelin anti-tank missiles, first supplied in 2018.

"Donald Trump was right in urging us all in Europe to spend more on defense," the minister said.

The Polish Foreign Minister also said he "did not hear any protests from Trump" over the $61 billion package for Ukraine.

"So, I hope that candidate Trump has seen that this opposition to helping Ukraine is not actually popular in the United States, that it is harming his chances (to be re-elected)," he added.

Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York on April 17.

The parties discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, among other issues. After the meeting, the former U.S. president said both Ukraine's "survival and strength" was important for the U.S. and that he was "behind Poland all the way."