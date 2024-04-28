Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Poland, Donald Trump, War, Radoslaw Sikorski
Edit post

Polish FM: Trump's stance on Ukraine is 'not as black and white'

by Kateryna Hodunova April 28, 2024 4:05 PM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks to the media on Jan. 30, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine is "not as black and white as some people think," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with Axel Springer media company, published in Politico on April 28.

Trump has said he would not commit to providing Ukraine with defense assistance if he won the 2024 election. Trump's sway over the party has contributed to the six-month deadlock of the $61 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.

Trump also described Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to launch the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as "genius" and "savvy" in 2022.

Sikorski, in turn, reminded that Trump sent Ukraine anti-tank missiles before the full-scale invasion "when others were not doing it," referring to the Javelin anti-tank missiles, first supplied in 2018.

"Donald Trump was right in urging us all in Europe to spend more on defense," the minister said.

Sikorski: ‘We want to help Ukraine, but you must decide how long you are ready to go on’
Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, wants to make it clear he stands for Ukraine’s place in the European Union. “It was during the Polish presidency of the EU – with these hands, I pushed and succeeded in closing the text of Ukraine’s Association Agreement with the European Union,” he emp…
The Kyiv IndependentJakub Parusinski

The Polish Foreign Minister also said he "did not hear any protests from Trump" over the $61 billion package for Ukraine.

"So, I hope that candidate Trump has seen that this opposition to helping Ukraine is not actually popular in the United States, that it is harming his chances (to be re-elected)," he added.

Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in New York on April 17.

The parties discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, among other issues. After the meeting, the former U.S. president said both Ukraine's "survival and strength" was important for the U.S. and that he was "behind Poland all the way."

Trump reportedly thought Ukraine ‘must be part of Russia’ as president
As president of the U.S., Donald Trump “made it very clear” that he believed Ukraine “must be part of Russia,” his former advisor Fiona Hill said, The Guardian reported on April 12, citing an excerpt from a book by The New York Times reporter David Sanger.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.