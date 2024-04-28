Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 28, firing 35 times and causing at least 127 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Shostka, and Novo Sloboda were targeted.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most attacks, with 25 explosions recorded in the area. Located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, this town has become a main target of attack for Russia.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, prompting large-scale evacuations from the region.