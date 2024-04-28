Russia attacks Ukraine with 9 drones overnight, damaging hotel in Mykolaiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia attacked Ukraine with nine drones overnight on April 28, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported. Five of them were shot down by the Ukrainian forces.

Four Shahed-type attack drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Anti-craft missile units and mobile fire groups shot down all of them over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad oblasts, according to the report.

Russian forces launched five more drones of unknown types from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, with one of them shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, according to Oleshchuk.

Russia also launched one S-300 missile from its Belgorod region, Oleshchuk said, without giving any further details on the aftermath.

The city of Mykolaiv came under a drone attack in the morning of April 28, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim said. A hotel was "severely" damaged and caught fire, which was later put out, according to him.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv on April 27, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service) The aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv on April 27, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

"The owners of the hotel have just recovered from the attacks that took place in 2022. There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby. No military facilities," Kim wrote on Telegram.

The attack also damaged a heat-generating infrastructure facility, cars and damaged windows of another hotel, Kim said. No casualties were reported.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Earlier on April 27, Russia launched 34 missiles at Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts. A total of 21 missiles were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military.