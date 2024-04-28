Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Mykolaiv, Drone attack, Russia, War, Air Force, Ukraine, Shahed
Edit post

Russia attacks Ukraine with 9 drones overnight, damaging hotel in Mykolaiv

by Kateryna Denisova April 28, 2024 10:06 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv on April 27, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia attacked Ukraine with nine drones overnight on April 28, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported. Five of them were shot down by the Ukrainian forces.

Four Shahed-type attack drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. Anti-craft missile units and mobile fire groups shot down all of them over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad oblasts, according to the report.

Russian forces launched five more drones of unknown types from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, with one of them shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, according to Oleshchuk.

Russia also launched one S-300 missile from its Belgorod region, Oleshchuk said, without giving any further details on the aftermath.

The city of Mykolaiv came under a drone attack in the morning of April 28, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim said. A hotel was "severely" damaged and caught fire, which was later put out, according to him.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv on April 27, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
The aftermath of Russian attack on Mykolaiv on April 27, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

"The owners of the hotel have just recovered from the attacks that took place in 2022. There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby. No military facilities," Kim wrote on Telegram.

The attack also damaged a heat-generating infrastructure facility, cars and damaged windows of another hotel, Kim said. No casualties were reported.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Earlier on April 27, Russia launched 34 missiles at Ukraine, hitting energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts. A total of 21 missiles were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, casualties reported
Russian forces hit energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts in a mass missile attack against Ukraine overnight on April 27, causing damage and casualties, Ukrainian authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
1:04 PM

Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. “At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.