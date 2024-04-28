Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Energy infrastructure, Thermal power plant, DTEK
DTEK: Russia has attacked Ukraine's thermal power plants nearly 180 times

by Kateryna Hodunova April 28, 2024 5:58 PM 2 min read
Russian troops have struck Ukraine's thermal power plants almost 180 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Dmytro Sakharuk, the executive director of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK, said on April 28.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22, March 29, April 11, and April 27.

In April, DTEK said it needs at least $350 million to recover the lost capacity caused by Russia's attacks on thermal power plants.

Sakharuk told Hromadske Radio that DTEK is currently assessing the damages of the April 27 attack. Four stations were damaged severely, according to Sakharuk.

Russian forces hit energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts in a mass attack against Ukraine overnight on April 27 that involved 34 missiles.

On April 11, Russia struck the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Centerenergo, Ukraine's state energy company, later announced that the Russian attack against this plant led to the destruction of 100% of company's generation capacity, as on March 22, Russia also destroyed the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast.

In late March, Russia launched another large-scale, significantly damaging one of the two power stations of Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Dam.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
