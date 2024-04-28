Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 466,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2024 9:26 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during the war between Russia and Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 466,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 28.

This number includes 1,096 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,279 tanks, 13,991 armored fighting vehicles, 16,065 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,948 artillery systems, 1,050 multiple launch rocket systems, 776 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,507 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia throws thousands of troops to capture Chasiv Yar. Why is it so important?
As the U.S. took months to approve the next package of much-needed military aid to Kyiv, Russia used the moment to step up its offensive operations in Ukraine. After capturing Avdiivka and multiple villages in the east, Moscow now has its eyes on the next primary target, the town
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
1:04 PM

Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. “At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.
