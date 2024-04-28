General Staff: Russia has lost 466,150 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 466,150 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 28.

This number includes 1,096 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,279 tanks, 13,991 armored fighting vehicles, 16,065 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,948 artillery systems, 1,050 multiple launch rocket systems, 776 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,507 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.