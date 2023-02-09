Official: Ukrainian troops arrive in Belgium for training on underwater drones

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder greets Ukrainian soldiers in Belgium as they arrive for training on underwater drones. Photo: Ludivine Dedonder/Twitter.

A group of Ukrainian soldiers has arrived in Belgium under the European Union's training mission to master underwater drones, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Feb. 9.

These underwater systems, capable of finding various threats such as mines and spy equipment, have already been delivered to Ukraine, according to Dedonder.

The European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was launched on Oct. 17. The mission aims to train up to 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen on EU soil with 24 member states participating.

In November, Dedonder announced Belgium would provide Ukraine with ten underwater drones produced by ECA Robotics Belgium and mobile laboratory units.

On Jan. 27, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country would send military equipment worth 92 million euros to Ukraine in its largest aid package up to date.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belgium has provided Ukraine with defense assistance worth 146 million euros, according to De Croo. He added that his country had also frozen Russian assets worth 58 billion euros.