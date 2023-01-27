Belgium to provide Ukraine with 92 million euro military aid package

Belgium will send military equipment worth 92 million euros to Ukraine in its largest aid package up to date, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters at a joint news conference on Jan. 27. The package will include air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, grenades, machine guns, automatic rifles, and light armored vehicles, according to the country's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, cited by HLN.

Belgium will not supply Ukraine with tanks, though, because "there are no more tanks in the Belgian defense stocks," Dedonder told RTL earlier.

"These tanks were resold for a sum equivalent to 10-15,000 euros since they were no longer working. Nothing prevents us from buying them back, but they are not operational," she said.

Part of the equipment in the new aid package will be taken from the Belgian army stocks, and another part will be purchased from private companies, according to HLN. Belgium will also conduct training of Ukrainian servicemen for the provided weaponry.

The Belgian government hasn't disclosed the exact number of equipment to be supplied due to security concerns.

Belgium will also allocate 69 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, reads the report.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belgium has provided Ukraine with defense assistance worth 146 million euros, De Croo said. He added that his country had also frozen Russian assets worth 58 billion euros.