Le Figaro: Russia summons French ambassador over arms shipments to Ukraine

October 6, 2022 11:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia summoned the French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Lévy, on Oct. 6, to protest against arms deliveries to Ukraine. “The Russian side has pointed out the dangers of increased deliveries of weapons and equipment to the Kyiv regime, as well as the intensification of training programs for the Ukrainian military,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia has led an all-out war against Ukraine since Feb. 24, murdering tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

France has provided Ukraine with 18 Ceaser self-propelled howitzers. According to Le Monde, France is preparing to send 6 to 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

