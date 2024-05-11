Kharkiv governor: Heavy fighting ongoing but no threat of ground invasion of city

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Heavy fighting continues in Kharkiv Oblast near the border with Russia but there is no threat of a ground invasion of the city itself, the oblast's Governor said on May 11.

Speaking to journalists, Oleh Syniehubov said the situation was "fully controlled."

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on May 10 that Russian forces launched an attempt to break through in Kharkiv Oblast.

On May 11, Moscow's Defense Ministry said its forces had taken control of five Ukrainian villages in Kharkiv Oblast near the border with Russia.

In a briefing, it said Russian troops were now in control of Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Borysivka, Pylna and Strilecha.

Syniehubov claimed fighting was ongoing in four of the five villages claimed by Moscow – Strilecha, Pylna, Borysivka and Ohirtseve.

"There is no threat of a ground operation for Kharkiv," he added.

Over the past day, 1,775 civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been evacuated from their homes amid renewed Russian attacks on the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 11.

Russian forces failed to take Kharkiv in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion despite the fact that the city lies less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Russia "would need years" to occupy Kharkiv, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, said amid the looming threat of renewed attack.