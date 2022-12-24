Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Japan's Rakuten company to donate 500 generators to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 2:42 am
CEO of the Japanese Rakuten Group Mickey Mikitani announced on Dec. 22 that the company would donate 500 generators to Ukraine together with Koshin Ltd. The generators will be shipped to Ukraine from Japan by the end of the year amid Ukraine's widespread power outages. 

The funds for the donation labelled the "Samurai Donation Project," have been provided personally by Mikitani, reads the press release on the company's website. 

