Japan's Rakuten company to donate 500 generators to Ukraine
December 23, 2022 2:42 am
CEO of the Japanese Rakuten Group Mickey Mikitani announced on Dec. 22 that the company would donate 500 generators to Ukraine together with Koshin Ltd. The generators will be shipped to Ukraine from Japan by the end of the year amid Ukraine's widespread power outages.
The funds for the donation labelled the "Samurai Donation Project," have been provided personally by Mikitani, reads the press release on the company's website.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.