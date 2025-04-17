Meloni, Trump meet in Washington, discuss Ukraine ceasefire, US tariffs

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Washington on April 17 to discuss a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine and U.S. tariffs imposed on the EU.

"We have been defending the freedom of Ukraine together," Meloni told reporters in the Oval Office with Trump.

"We’re going to be hearing from (Russia) this week, very shortly, actually, and we’ll see. But we want (Russia's war) to stop. We want the death and the killing to stop," Trump said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are meeting in Paris on April 17 to discuss Ukraine. The U.S. has largely shut Europe out of Ukraine peace talks, raising alarm among European officials.

Meloni called for the U.S. and Europe to work together and stop Russia's war against Ukraine to establish a "just and lasting" peace.

Trump said he's not a "big fan" of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders got into a heated argument in the White House on Feb. 28.

"I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job... I am not a big fan," Trump added.

Trump reiterated previous claims that Russia's war against Ukraine would not be happening if he were in power.

"I don’t hold Zelensky responsible (for Russia's war), but I’m not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started. That was a war that would have never started if I were president," Trump claimed.

Meloni called for the West to cooperate, receiving agreement from Trump.

"The goal for me is to make the West great again, and I think together we can do that," Meloni said, with Trump adding, "We can."

Meloni has invited Trump to visit Italy amid the 20% tariffs Trump has imposed on the EU, including Italy.

"I cannot lock this deal in the name of the European Union... My goal would be to invite President Trump to pay an official visit to Italy and understand if there’s a possibility when it comes to organize also such a meeting with Europe," Meloni said.