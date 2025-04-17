The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Italy, Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni, White House, Peace Talks, Ceasefire, Trump & Ukraine, Tariffs
Edit post

Meloni, Trump meet in Washington, discuss Ukraine ceasefire, US tariffs

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 17, 2025 11:47 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office at the White House on April 17, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Washington on April 17 to discuss a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine and U.S. tariffs imposed on the EU.

"We have been defending the freedom of Ukraine together," Meloni told reporters in the Oval Office with Trump.

"We’re going to be hearing from (Russia) this week, very shortly, actually, and we’ll see. But we want (Russia's war) to stop. We want the death and the killing to stop," Trump said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are meeting in Paris on April 17 to discuss Ukraine. The U.S. has largely shut Europe out of Ukraine peace talks, raising alarm among European officials.

Meloni called for the U.S. and Europe to work together and stop Russia's war against Ukraine to establish a "just and lasting" peace.

Trump said he's not a "big fan" of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders got into a heated argument in the White House on Feb. 28.

"I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job... I am not a big fan," Trump added.

Trump reiterated previous claims that Russia's war against Ukraine would not be happening if he were in power.

"I don’t hold Zelensky responsible (for Russia's war), but I’m not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started. That was a war that would have never started if I were president," Trump claimed.

Meloni called for the West to cooperate, receiving agreement from Trump.

"The goal for me is to make the West great again, and I think together we can do that," Meloni said, with Trump adding, "We can."

Meloni has invited Trump to visit Italy amid the 20% tariffs Trump has imposed on the EU, including Italy.

"I cannot lock this deal in the name of the European Union... My goal would be to invite President Trump to pay an official visit to Italy and understand if there’s a possibility when it comes to organize also such a meeting with Europe," Meloni said.

‘Territories are first and foremost people:’ Zaporizhzhia, Kherson residents anxiously watch Witkoff debate the land they live on
Zaporizhzhia — During what would usually be evening rush hour in Zaporizhzhia, cars move easily through main streets that were once choked with traffic. As the shadows grow longer, soldiers calmly remove camouflage netting from the air defense weapons they’ll man against Russia’s deadly attacks unti…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.