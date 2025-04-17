The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Journalism, National Police, Crime
Well-known journalist, media producer hospitalized after stabbing in Kyiv

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 17, 2025 3:37 PM 1 min read
Yurii Makarov. (Yurii Makarov/Facebook)
An unidentified assailant stabbed Yurii Makarov, journalist and executive producer of Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, in Kyiv on April 16, the broadcaster reported.

"Yurii Makarov is currently hospitalized and is in a serious condition. His life is not in danger, however," Suspilne said in a statement on April 17, adding that the police have launched a criminal investigation.

"We call upon the interior minister (Ihor Klymenko) to take the investigation under his personal supervision."

The attack occurred in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, near a residential complex, according to Ukraine's National Police.

"According to preliminary data, the attacker suddenly stabbed a passerby and fled the scene. The victim was a 69-year-old resident of Kyiv, an employee of a national media outlet. He was hospitalized," the police said.

Law enforcement officers have opened a case under Article 121 of the Criminal Code for intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm. A manhunt is underway for the attacker.

Makarov is a prominent figure in Ukraine's media landscape — a journalist, documentarian, television host, and writer known for his work on historical and cultural programming.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the attack.

Czechia independent of Russian oil for first time in history
Prague cast off its dependence on Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline for the first time in over 60 years, securing alternative supplies thanks to the expansion of the western Transalpine Pipeline (TAL).
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
