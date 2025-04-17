Well-known journalist, media producer hospitalized after stabbing in Kyiv

An unidentified assailant stabbed Yurii Makarov, journalist and executive producer of Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, in Kyiv on April 16, the broadcaster reported.
"Yurii Makarov is currently hospitalized and is in a serious condition. His life is not in danger, however," Suspilne said in a statement on April 17, adding that the police have launched a criminal investigation.
"We call upon the interior minister (Ihor Klymenko) to take the investigation under his personal supervision."
The attack occurred in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, near a residential complex, according to Ukraine's National Police.
"According to preliminary data, the attacker suddenly stabbed a passerby and fled the scene. The victim was a 69-year-old resident of Kyiv, an employee of a national media outlet. He was hospitalized," the police said.
Law enforcement officers have opened a case under Article 121 of the Criminal Code for intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm. A manhunt is underway for the attacker.
Makarov is a prominent figure in Ukraine's media landscape — a journalist, documentarian, television host, and writer known for his work on historical and cultural programming.
Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the attack.