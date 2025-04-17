The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Top Kyiv official reportedly charged over illegal border crossing scheme

by Martin Fornusek April 17, 2025 10:41 AM 1 min read
Volodymyr Prokopiv. (Volodymyr Prokopiv/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Volodymyr Prokopiv, deputy head of the Kyiv city administration, was charged by law enforcement agencies on April 17 over a suspected scheme to smuggle draft-age men abroad, Suspilne reported, citing undisclosed law enforcement sources.

Multiple Ukrainian outlets reported the news, with Suspilne sharing photos of law enforcement officers visiting Prokopiv to announce the charges.

Under martial law, which was instituted at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are not permitted to leave the country, barring special circumstances.

Law enforcement agencies have uncovered multiple schemes involving the illegal smuggling of fighting-age men abroad over the past three years.

Prokopiv has been a key figure in other controversies.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko suspended Prokopiv back in October 2024 after investigative outlet Bihus.Info published an investigation into suspicious real estate acquisitions by the official's family members.

The official wrote a resignation letter shortly after the scandal last year.

