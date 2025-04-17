Exclusive: Russian ‘shadow fleet’ captain identified by Ukrainian intelligence

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian intelligence has identified the captain of the oil embargo-breaking tanker FACCA, a part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.

According to the data exclusively provided to the Kyiv Independent by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the captain is a Georgian citizen named Giorgi Devadze.

Devadze, 47, served as the captain of the FACCA tanker, sailing under Panama’s flag, with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) identifier 9271951, as of April, according to the data.

Ukraine’s intelligence has been identifying captains operating Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which helps Moscow circumvent Western sanctions and maintain its oil revenue.

According to the intelligence agency, Devadze comes from Khelvachauri, a city in Georgia. He graduated from the Batumi State Maritime Academy with a degree in navigation and had extensive experience on Handymax and Panamax tankers.

Giorgi Devadze, a citizen of Georgia, has been identified by Ukrainian intelligence as the captain of the oil embargo-breaking tanker FACCA, a part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. (Giorgi Devadze/Facebook)

Devadze hasn’t replied to a request for comment by publication time. His connection to the FACCA tanker can’t be independently verified.

The FACCA tanker was sanctioned for carrying Russian oil by the U.K. in December 2024, Canada and the EU in February 2025, and Switzerland in March, according to the register of Russia's “shadow fleet” maintained by another Ukrainian intelligence agency, HUR.

Oil and gas exports are Russia’s main sources of revenue to fund its war machine as it continues its aggression against Ukraine.

The oil embargo imposed by the G7 countries, along with the EU and Australia, in 2022 to reduce Russia’s income from energy exports prohibits maritime transportation and insurance of Russian oil if it is sold for more than $60 per barrel.

Vessels and their masters that violate the ban may also become subject to sanctions.

Aside from the oil embargo violation, the FACCA tanker, built in 2004, may pose a risk of an accident and oil spill at sea, as it has already happened with old Russia-operated tankers.

According to the Kyiv Independent’s source in the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the vessel’s age was “already a violation of the rules of safe tanker operations and an argument in favor of additional sanctions.”