Sunday, November 20, 2022

ISW: Russia working to control information space in occupied territories

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 4:51 am
Russia is sending its propagandists to occupied territories in Ukraine to do TV broadcasts and set up local branches of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update, citing the Ukrainian Resistance Center.

Russia reportedly planned to coopt local media specialists but chose instead to bring in its own personnel after local Ukrainian media specialists refused to collaborate with Russian occupying regimes, the ISW said.

According to the D.C.-based think-tank, Russian occupying forces are also struggling to link basic infrastructure in occupied territories with Russian systems, including water and railway infrastructure. 

The ISW cited one prominent Russian military blogger who criticized Russian forces for failing to link Kherson's railway infrastructure to Russia's during eight months of occupation, whereas Ukraine reestablished connection within ten days of retaking the city. 

