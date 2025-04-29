The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United Nations, France, Russia, Ukraine
France calls UN Security Council meeting over Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek April 29, 2025 1:44 PM 2 min read
Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting on peace and security of Ukraine at the U.N. Headquarters on March 26, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.N. Security Council will hold a meeting on April 29 over Russian aggression against Ukraine and its continued attacks on civilians, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

The session was convened by France, which currently chairs the Security Council.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns even as the U.S. seeks to broker a peace deal. Kyiv has called for a full, unconditional ceasefire as the first step in the peace process — a request Moscow continues to reject.

"Ukraine is committed to peace efforts. We agreed to the U.S. proposal for a full ceasefire 49 days ago, but Russia did not," Sybiha said, referring to a U.S.-Ukrainian agreement in Jeddah on March 11.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a limited, three-day truce on May 8-10 to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II in Europe. Russian forces have been accused of violating temporary truces previously announced by Moscow.

"At today's Security Council meeting, we urge members to express their strong support for Ukraine's steps toward peace, clearly condemn Russia's escalated terror against civilians, and take a principled stance on the need to put more pressure on Moscow," Sybiha noted.

On April 24, Russia launched the deadliest attack against Kyiv in months, killing 13 people and injuring close to 90.

The Security Council, a U.N. body composed of five permanent members and 10 rotating ones, is tasked with overseeing global security and addressing crises and conflicts around the world.

France and Russia, along with the U.S., U.K., and China, hold permanent seats in the body. Kyiv and its Western allies have condemned Moscow for repeatedly using its veto power to block any measures aimed at addressing Russian aggression.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.